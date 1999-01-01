Robe fixtures used for “Dirty Dancing”





The musical “Dirty Dancing” returned to London’s West End in December 2016 playing the Phoenix Theatre following a regional UK tour with a production that originally premiered in Italy in 2015 where it played Milan and Rome. This production has also toured in Spain and Mexico with additional troupes.

Lighting has been created by Italian LD Valerio Tiberi who seized the opportunity in London to upgrade the original lighting rig and use nearly 70 x Robe moving lights - a combination of BMFL Blades and LEDBeam 1000s - as the primary luminaires.

Written by Eleanor Bergstein and choreographed by Gillian Bruce, the production is directed by Federico Bellone with a set design by Roberto Comotti. Costume design is by Jennifer Irwin, the sound designer is Armando Vertullo and musical direction is by Michael John. The UK touring version was slightly bigger - in terms of stage spaces - than the initial Italian show. The Robe fixtures were supplied by Surrey based Storm Lighting.

The BMFL Blades were rigged all over the house bars above stage at the Phoenix Theatre, on the FOH balcony and on side stage booms and used constantly throughout the performance. The LEDBeam 1000s were also dotted around, and in particular used for back light effects and as fillers and specials from the front. Working alongside Tiberi on the UK “Dirty Dancing” production were programmer Francesco Vignati and associate LD Andrea Burgaretta.

(Photos: Alastair Muir)

www.robe.cz