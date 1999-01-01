Robe fixtures for TV Azteca





Mexico-based TV Azteca has invested in Robe Pointe moving lights which were specified by Head of Lighting Miguel Osorno and Lighting Manager Manolo Toledo. The fixtures reside at TV Azteca’s main broadcast complex in Ajusco in the south of Mexico City which has seven studios and are used there and on another eleven studios at their other main site across the city in Tlalpan. TV Azteca broadcasts two networks - Azteca 7 and Azteca Trece - and ten cable channels covering a mix of programmes, including news, soaps, quiz shows, music, reality, etc.

Lighting for all the programmes utilizing the studios is designed and co-ordinated by Toledo and Osorno - the department is working 7 days a week - and there are outside broadcasts on top of that. The fixtures were delivered by Vari Internacional, Robe’s Mexican distributor.

Photo: Miguel Osorno on the left with Manolo Toledo.

