Revermann investiert in Filmgear

Revermann Veranstaltungstechnik aus Badbergen hat in Filmgear Tungsten-Fresnel Junior MP 650W M.O. investiert. Projektleiter Philipp Göwert (Foto) setzte einige der neuen Filmgear-Stufenlinsen bereits auf dem Münsterlandtag 2016 in Steinfeld ein.

 

www.lightpower.de

