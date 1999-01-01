ProLED introduces new LED display





ProLED introduces a new front and back service indoor HD small pixel pitch LED display. Pixel pitch: 1.45 mm/1.5 mm/1.667 mm/1.8 mm/2.0 mm/2.5 mm. LED title size: 160 x 180 mm or 200 x 150 mm. Brightness: indoor 600-1200 nit. Refresh rate: 2000 Hz. Cabinet Size: 640 x 360 mm x 58 mm or 400 x 300 mm x 58 mm. Cabinet material: die-cast aluminium. Weight: 7.8 kg/panel or 4.2 kg/panel.

