PRG Belgium invests in ProLyft controllers





PRG Belgium has recently received a batch of ProLyft Pro controllers, which will instantly be deployed on productions. Investing in thirty 12-way control units is the first step in further professionalizing and renewing PRG Belgium’s rigging department.

Photo: Bruno Lerminiaux (Distributor Manager for Prolyte), Stef De Raet (Segment Advisor Rigging, PRG), and Bob Walpot (Head of Assets, PRG).

www.prolyte.com