Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
PRG Belgium invests in ProLyft controllers
PRG Belgium has recently received a batch of ProLyft Pro controllers, which will instantly be deployed on productions. Investing in thirty 12-way control units is the first step in further professionalizing and renewing PRG Belgium’s rigging department.
Photo: Bruno Lerminiaux (Distributor Manager for Prolyte), Stef De Raet (Segment Advisor Rigging, PRG), and Bob Walpot (Head of Assets, PRG).
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories