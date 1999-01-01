Podcaster and documentarian Richard Grove uses Countryman B3 microphones

Describing himself as a Forensic Historian and Conceptual Artist, Richard Grove frames his research into artistic representations to educate his audience. As the co-owner of Tragedy and Hope Communications, he publishes articles, podcasts, videos, and documentary films relating to Cognitive Liberty and American History.

When capturing audio for his projects, which are viewed by individuals in over 186 countries, Grove uses the B3 Omnidirectional Lavalier microphone from Menlo Park, CA-based Countryman Associates. Over the past ten years, he has used the Countryman B3 XLR Lavalier microphones for all wired studio applications. “I’ve had a total of six over the past decade,” he says.

“I’ve found that the best performance comes from using XLR cables and not wireless mic packs. That way, I avoid the risk of wireless interference, I don’t have to keep an eye on the battery levels, and I can consistently focus on the interview and not the performance of the microphones. Presently, I capture the B3’s audio with a Tascam recorder. I also have dual backup systems, but I’ve never needed to use anything but the B3 audio.”

