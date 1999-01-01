Penn Elcom supplies LED installation for MS Braemar





Penn Elcom, working closely with EW Production Services, has specified and supplied over 2500 Osram, Comus LED and Integral LED lighting fixtures and lamps plus around 250 metres of LED Flex as part of a fully retro-fittable LED lighting solution for a number of different areas aboard the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines ship, MS Braemar.

Eight areas - including the Neptune Lounge main entertainment space and adjacent Morning Light pub as well as the vessel’s engine room - have now been switched over from tungsten and fluorescent lights to cleaner, greener and more cost efficient lighting sources.

EW Production Services’ operations manager Paul Byrne has a long standing relationship with Penn whose Nigel Howse and Razvan Vasiliu co-ordinated the supply. The process started with a site survey that included a ROI schedule showing the payback period and the resultant savings to be made in electricity consumption.

The LED lights supplied by Penn are a mixture of Comus 2 ft and 4 ft tubes along with single or twin IP battens, Integral LED panels and Osram E27, E14, GU10 lamps plus LED Flex with the appropriate dimmable drivers. The Neptune Lounge on deck 5 at the front of the ship with its cabaret stage featuring live music dance and comedy performances is at the hub of the on-board entertainment schedule.

The general lighting in this area has been replaced with a selection of dimmable LED lamps installed in the ceiling and wall luminaires, with LED flex now highlighting the two circular ceiling coves, which replaced the old 2 ft fluorescent tubes.

E14 LED Candle bulbs now graze up the pillars, and being dimmable allows the new and added adaptability of being able to change the mood of the environment. The fluorescent tubes used in the Coral Lounge for ambient lighting have also been replaced with LED flex tape.

The deco lamps in this area have been replaced with E14 LED candle bulbs, and the lighting is now all dimmable. The pillar lights are fitted with E27 LED bulbs and the MR16s in the false celling were swapped out with equivalent GU10 LEDs, allowing the removal of all the pre-existing transformers. In the Morning Light pub, the 40w halogen candle lamps have been switched to Osram candle lamps, with GU10 LEDs in the ceiling.

More lights have been replaced in the main reception area and the Palms Café which has nearly 200 x LEDs. Penn’s team recommended Osram LED floods for the main engine room while Integral LED panels and Comus LED tubes (both 2 and 4 ft) have been fitted throughout the engine control room (ECR) and the management offices.

Outside, around 30 dimmable marine grade submersible GU10 housings were fabricated to hold GU10 lamps that are up-lighting glass panels on Decks 8 and 6. Sixteen warm white down-lighters in custom marine grade housings on Deck 6 highlight the outdoor Grill restaurant.

