Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Music appoints new Directors of Business Development
Music, manufacturer of professional audio products, has appointed Jason Bethune as Director of Business Development USA, and Stephan Grawe to the position of Director of Business Development EMEA. Bethune and Grawe will work directly with Van Williamson, who was most recently appointed as Music’s VP of Installed Sound.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories