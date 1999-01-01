News:

Music appoints new Directors of Business Development

Music, manufacturer of professional audio products, has appointed Jason Bethune as Director of Business Development USA, and Stephan Grawe to the position of Director of Business Development EMEA. Bethune and Grawe will work directly with Van Williamson, who was most recently appointed as Music’s VP of Installed Sound.

 

www.music-group.com

