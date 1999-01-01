News:

MLS investiert in Claypaky Scenius Profile

Die in Köln ansässige und seit über vierzig Jahren tätige Magic Light+Sound GmbH (MLS) hat einen weiteren Schritt im Bereich professioneller Lichttechnik getan und von Lightpower 100 x Claypaky Scenius Profile bezogen.

 

www.lightpower.de

