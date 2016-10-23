News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Landesjazzfestival Bayern mit Gravity-Stativen

Landesjazzfestival Bayern mit Gravity-Stativen

Vom 21. bis 23. Oktober 2016 fand in Regensburg das 1. Landesjazzfestival Bayern statt. Bei dem mit Jazz-Stars wie Ron Carter und John Scofield besetzten Event kamen Stative der Adam-Hall-Group-Marke Gravity zum Einsatz.

 

(Foto: Alba Falchi)

 

www.adamhall.com

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform