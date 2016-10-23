Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Landesjazzfestival Bayern mit Gravity-Stativen
Vom 21. bis 23. Oktober 2016 fand in Regensburg das 1. Landesjazzfestival Bayern statt. Bei dem mit Jazz-Stars wie Ron Carter und John Scofield besetzten Event kamen Stative der Adam-Hall-Group-Marke Gravity zum Einsatz.
(Foto: Alba Falchi)
