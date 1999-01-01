News:

Klotz unterstützt Erweiterung des Belfast Waterfront

Das Belfast Waterfront ist seit seiner Eröffnung 1997 eines der führenden Konferenz- und Veranstaltungszentren weltweit. Das Areal wurde nun auf über 7.000 qm Gesamtfläche erweitert. Mehr als 230 km Audio-, Lautsprecher- und Videokabel von Klotz AIS kamen dabei zum Einsatz. Zudem schickte Klotz mehr als 400 bestückte Wallboxes und ebenso viele 19"-Panels, ebenfalls bestückt, nach Nordirland. Der Umbau und die Erweiterung sind mittlerweile abgeschlossen.

 

www.klotz-ais.com

