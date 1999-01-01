Klark Teknik DM8000 available





Klark Teknik announces the shipping of its DM8000 advanced digital audio processor for installation applications featuring configurable DSP, audio networking and acoustic echo cancellation. As a solution for modern meetings and telephone/video conferencing, the DM8000 is designed for installation in boardrooms, council chambers, courtrooms and more. It delivers integration with computer based conferencing systems, audio networking via USB, and the 1U rack mount chassis can also be remote controlled using built-in Ethernet and RS232 ports.

The DM8000 provides an audio toolkit, empowering users to create a custom configuration for any application. With free DSP Designer software containing a library of processing modules, the entire signal and processing structure can be compiled on a PC and then run into the DM8000's DSP.

Multiple DM8000 devices can be linked, creating a network for system-wide programming and control of a variety of input sources. The network can accommodate multiple mic inputs, a live band or stereo music source, as well as telephony, and send the resulting mixes up to six destinations.

The DM8000 uses its eight channels of wide band AEC to detect and eliminate secondary room reflections from the signal path. DM8000's Auto Mixer modules automatically adjust and balance levels for up to eight inputs and combine them into any output. The onboard Feedback Suppressor behaves much like a parametric equaliser, detecting and removing feedback frequencies before they can become an issue.

