Karl Kahlau

Powersoft announces that Karl Kahlau, one of the company’s most senior and experienced managers, relinquishes his post as Regional Sales Account Manager (EMEA and India) to head the new initiative as Executive Director for the Deva family of products. Kahlau, along with the Powersoft Deva team, will set out to reform the global sales and support organisation for the product.

Before joining Powersoft in 2013, for more than twelve years Kahlau was responsible for sales and marketing, as Export Sales Manager EMEA at Renkus-Heinz Inc. In his previous work he pioneered sales in Europe and Middle East on electronically steerable self-powered and networked loudspeakers systems. In recent years, together with the Powersoft team, he has built sales and support networks in regions such as Middle East, North Africa and most recently India.

www.powersoft-audio.com