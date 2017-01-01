News:

Jens Spallek

Seit dem 1. Januar 2017 ist Jens Spallek neuer Geschäftsführer der HB-Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH. Spallek kümmert sich in Zukunft um die Bereiche Technik und Veranstaltungsdurchführung, während Heino Beck die Bereiche Verwaltung und Finanzen verantwortet.

 

Foto: Jens Spallek und Heino Beck.

 

www.hb-veranstaltungstechnik.de

