Jens Spallek
Seit dem 1. Januar 2017 ist Jens Spallek neuer Geschäftsführer der HB-Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH. Spallek kümmert sich in Zukunft um die Bereiche Technik und Veranstaltungsdurchführung, während Heino Beck die Bereiche Verwaltung und Finanzen verantwortet.
Foto: Jens Spallek und Heino Beck.
