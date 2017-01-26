News:

Focon-Roadstop bei ScanAudio

Focon Showtechnic macht am 26. Januar 2017 Halt bei ScanAudio in Berlin (Wilhelminenhofstraße 83-85) und wird dabei diverse Neuigkeiten präsentieren. Vorgestellt wird unter anderem die neue MQ500 von ChamSys, die ELW-Serie von Expolite sowie die BWS-Serie von PR-Lighting. Der Roadstop bei ScanAudio beginnt um 9 Uhr und endet voraussichtlich um 16 Uhr.

 

www.focon-showtechnic.com

