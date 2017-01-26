Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Focon-Roadstop bei ScanAudio
Focon Showtechnic macht am 26. Januar 2017 Halt bei ScanAudio in Berlin (Wilhelminenhofstraße 83-85) und wird dabei diverse Neuigkeiten präsentieren. Vorgestellt wird unter anderem die neue MQ500 von ChamSys, die ELW-Serie von Expolite sowie die BWS-Serie von PR-Lighting. Der Roadstop bei ScanAudio beginnt um 9 Uhr und endet voraussichtlich um 16 Uhr.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories