Focon Academy: ChamSys-Schulungen 2017
Die ChamSys-Schulungstermine der Focon Academy für das Jahr 2017 stehen fest:
ChamSys Basic
21.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
07.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt
14.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München
25.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz
20.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart
11.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
05.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt
19.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg
10.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt
17.10.2017 in Berlin
12.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
Inhalte: verschiedene Konsolen und Wings; Bedienübersicht (was, wo, wie, Layouts); Start (Neue Show, DMX Setup); Patching (Head Test, Head-Nummern, Gel); Cuelisten programmieren inkl. Timing/Short Cuts; Edit Cues (Merge); Arbeiten mit Dimmer; Movinglight-Handling; Paletten erstellen und verwalten; Playback options.
ChamSys Pro
22.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
08.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt
15.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München
26.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz
21.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart
12.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
06.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt
20.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg
11.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt
18.10.2017 in Berlin
13.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
Inhalte: Auffrischung Level 1; Gruppenmaster (Rate, Size); Mark Cues; Timecode; Events; File Manager; Morph/Clone Heads; Personal settings; Output und Grid-Pläne; Pixel Mapping; Execute Window/Play Pause.
ChamSys Expert
23.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
09.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt
16.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München
27.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz
22.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart
13.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
07.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt
21.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg
12.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt
19.10.2017 in Berlin
14.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen
Inhalte: Netzwerk; Net Sessions; Multi-Konsolen-Programmierung; Selektive Kanal-Kontrolle; Remote Control; Inter Console Messaging; Multi Windows; Grabbing; Media Server; 3D-Pixelmapping; Fixture Libary schreiben.
