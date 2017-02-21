News:

Focon Academy: ChamSys-Schulungen 2017

Die ChamSys-Schulungstermine der Focon Academy für das Jahr 2017 stehen fest:

 

ChamSys Basic

21.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

07.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt

14.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München

25.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz

20.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart

11.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

05.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt

19.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg

10.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt

17.10.2017 in Berlin

12.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

Inhalte: verschiedene Konsolen und Wings; Bedienübersicht (was, wo, wie, Layouts); Start (Neue Show, DMX Setup); Patching (Head Test, Head-Nummern, Gel); Cuelisten programmieren inkl. Timing/Short Cuts; Edit Cues (Merge); Arbeiten mit Dimmer; Movinglight-Handling; Paletten erstellen und verwalten; Playback options.

 

ChamSys Pro

22.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

08.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt

15.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München

26.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz

21.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart

12.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

06.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt

20.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg

11.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt

18.10.2017 in Berlin

13.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

Inhalte: Auffrischung Level 1; Gruppenmaster (Rate, Size); Mark Cues; Timecode; Events; File Manager; Morph/Clone Heads; Personal settings; Output und Grid-Pläne; Pixel Mapping; Execute Window/Play Pause.

 

ChamSys Expert

23.02.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

09.03.2017 im Goethe Hotel, Frankfurt

16.03.2017 im Novum Hotel Seidlhof, München

27.04.2017 im Schlosshotel, Dresden-Pillnitz

22.06.2017 im Golden Leaf Hotel, Stuttgart

13.07.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

07.09.2017 im Hotel am Rosenberg, Frankfurt

21.09.2017 im AccorHotel, Hamburg

12.10.2017 in Rain bei Ingolstadt

19.10.2017 in Berlin

14.12.2017 bei Focon, Lotte/Wersen

Inhalte: Netzwerk; Net Sessions; Multi-Konsolen-Programmierung; Selektive Kanal-Kontrolle; Remote Control; Inter Console Messaging; Multi Windows; Grabbing; Media Server; 3D-Pixelmapping; Fixture Libary schreiben.

 

www.focon-showtechnic.com

