Elation LED solutions for ice rink at the Tower of London

At last year’s Christmas time, Figure of Eight Events Ltd has provided all power, lighting and sound reinforcement for the ice rink and historic walls at the Tower of London using Elation E Spot III LED moving heads with custom fitted snowflake gobos and Elation SixPar 300 IP LED Par color changers.

The E Spot III, which houses a 90 W cool white LED engine and 8 dichroic colors, included seven rotating-interchangeable gobos, allowing Rich Rayner (Director at Figure of Eight Events) to draw people from atop the wall above using gobo projection. Stock gobo patterns as well as fitted custom snowflakes glided across the historic walls and frozen ice while the SixPar 300 IP fixtures provided uniform washes of color.

All of the E Spot III and SixPar 300 IP fixtures were mounted on eight 4-meter truss towers surrounding the ice rink. Furthermore, an additional 32 fixtures have been used inside to create both warm and cold environments for the bar and ice skate hire.

“Also, Elation SixBar 500 fixtures have been a tool to help us create some ‘eye candy’ effects within the structure when used in 6-cell indexable mode,” Rayner explains. “These, coupled with over 100 new LED fixtures, are an addition to our hire stock.” Skaters could glide across the icy moat during day and evening ice skating sessions from 16th November 2016 to 3rd January 2017.

