Elation equips Colegio Americano de Guatemala’s student theatre





Colegio Americano de Guatemala (The American School of Guatemala) is a private K-12 college preparatory school located in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and is one of the biggest schools in the country. The school includes a 500-capacity theatre that recently received a lighting upgrade of LED fixtures from Elation Professional.

Audio, video and lighting integration company Aviitec presented the school with a proposal for a new microphone, audio and automation system while stressing to them that a lighting upgrade was also needed. “I showed them Cirque du Soleil videos where you can really see that the lighting plays a major role in creating the mood,” Giovanni Merida of Aviitec explains. “The school gave us a budget number to work with that was enough to complete the first phase of a lighting install. I then contacted John Lopez at Elation to talk about the possibilities.”

Merida flew to Elation’s headquarter office in Los Angeles to discuss with Lopez the details of a lighting package that would fit the school’s budget. The result was a lighting installation consisting of Platinum Spot III LED moving heads, SixPar 300 LED par lights, and ACL Curtain full color LED battens. Merida worked with Lopez and Aviitec’s Julio Arenales on the lighting design, which was pre-visualized for the client using Elation-distributed Capture Atlas lighting design software.

The lighting package was installed in July 2016 by Aviitec and consists of 10 Platinum Spot III moving heads providing color and pattern from above the stage with additional fixtures located over the audience to project onto the stage and proscenium. Also located above the stage are 12 SixPar 300 with 5 fixtures located over the audience.

Filling out the design and positioned over the upstage curtain are 11 ACL Curtain batten luminaires, each with 14 individual 15 W RGBW LEDs. An Antari F1 Pro Touring Fazer is used for atmospheric fog and haze effects. The rig was programmed on and operates using Emulation lighting control software with a MidiCon lighting controller.

