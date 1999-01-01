Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Earthworks-Mikrofone bei „The Voice of Germany” im Einsatz
Bei der sechsten Staffel der TV-Musikshow „The Voice of Germany“ (TVOG) kamen Mikrofone von Earthworks zur Abnahme des Schlagzeugs der TVOG-Studioband zum Einsatz. Neben mehreren DP30/C-Drum-Periscope-Mikrofonen an den Toms verwendete Toni Kern - zuständig für den FOH-, Band- und Sendemix bei „The Voice of Germany“ - auch zwei SR25-Kondensatormikrofone mit Nierencharakteristik als Overheads.
Kern zeichnete mit seinen beiden Kollegen Chris Orth (Monitor) und Stefan Kling (Vocals für Sendeton) von Kern+Orth+Kling Audioplanung für die komplette TVOG-Tonplanung verantwortlich.
