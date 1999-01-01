News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Earthworks-Mikrofone bei „The Voice of Germany” im Einsatz

Earthworks-Mikrofone bei „The Voice of Germany” im Einsatz
Earthworks-Mikrofone bei „The Voice of Germany” im Einsatz

Bei der sechsten Staffel der TV-Musikshow „The Voice of Germany“ (TVOG) kamen Mikrofone von Earthworks zur Abnahme des Schlagzeugs der TVOG-Studioband zum Einsatz. Neben mehreren DP30/C-Drum-Periscope-Mikrofonen an den Toms verwendete Toni Kern - zuständig für den FOH-, Band- und Sendemix bei „The Voice of Germany“ - auch zwei SR25-Kondensatormikrofone mit Nierencharakteristik als Overheads.

 

Kern zeichnete mit seinen beiden Kollegen Chris Orth (Monitor) und Stefan Kling (Vocals für Sendeton) von Kern+Orth+Kling Audioplanung für die komplette TVOG-Tonplanung verantwortlich.

 

www.sea-vertrieb.de

 

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform