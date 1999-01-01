Claypaky lights selected for New National Theatre, Tokyo

The New National Theatre, Tokyo (NNTT) has three theatres: The Opera House, The Playhouse, and The Pit. The Opera House, also known with a nickname “Opera Palace” is Japan’s only theatre built specifically to stage opera and ballet productions. It is a proscenium arch theatre and has four stage areas: the main stage visible to the audience, a rear stage, and left and right wings, all in the same size.

The stage lighting facilities include portable bridges and towers, 4-layer galleries, lighting bridges and ladders, with a variety of conventional and automated lighting fixtures installed. During the most recent technical renovation at the Opera house, PRG KK, Claypaky’s sole distributor in Japan, installed Claypaky Alpha Profile 700 ST, Alpha Profile 1500 ST and Alpha Wash 1500.

(Photos: Shinjiro Oono/PRG)

www.claypaky.it