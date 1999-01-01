Claypaky helps light ‘X-Factor Italy’





Claypaky was part of the lighting plot that characterized the 2016 edition of ‘X-Factor Italy’. Work on it started a good five months before the recordings. The lighting director Massimo Pascucci explains that ‘X-Factor Italy’ is not just a television show, but is also a "live event filmed with cameras, where the artists are free to roam the stage and even put on their shows in the corridors and theatre galleries.

“Other components typical of live events include the large number of LED walls that accompany the performances and the use of purpose-built scenery. The lighting equipment and filming covers every corner of the theatre, including a dolly hanging in the air which sweeps and ranges far and wide, from one side of the studio to the other.”

The lighting director and production designer worked closely throughout the whole week to set up a different show for every artist that performs: a kind of "show within the show" that repeats from the first to the last episode, even when there are very few competitors. Although there are less new talents, the number of performances does not decrease, and each one has different characteristics.

The Claypaky Scenius Profiles in the large lighting rig were the first Scenius units used in Italy TV-wise. “I mainly used them to mark out sections of the scene. The Profiles allowed me to change situations on the fly,” Pascucci comments. “The Scenius Profile also allowed me to create lighting effects, using the beam shaper at the minimum beam angle: a wide segment of bright light which moved along the cracks of the doors in the scene, opening and closing when needed thanks to the 'total curtain effect'.”

The Sharpys, instead, played an important role during the play-off, which is one of the most exciting moments of the show: “I made them interact with the big moving triangles on the stage, creating a 'break' effect to introduce suspense,” says Pascucci. Luca Tommassini is the artistic director of ‘X-Factor Italy’, and Marco de Nardi is the lighting operator and designer. Italian rental company AMG provided the Claypaky Scenius.

www.claypaky.it