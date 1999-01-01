Chichester Festival Theatre invests in MDG

Chichester Festival Theatre invested in two MDG ATMe haze generators and two MDG TheFan digital units, supplied by creative and technical solutions specialists, White Light. “The main driving factor behind our investment was the need for greater controllability than the on/off capability offered by our existing AtmosphereAPS units,” says CFT’s Head of Lighting and Technical Manager, Sam Garner-Gibbons.

“We have a purpose-built atmosphere generation system that sites the generators and fans above the rear of the audience and ducts CO2 gas through copper pipes to gas canister storage locations back of house. The units are placed front of house so the venue’s air handling system pulls the haze across the stage to create the optimum coverage. Because we are a very exposed venue, any fan noise and or excess haze output percolating around the upper audience level could be distracting to the audience.”

The two ATMe units are installed in Festival Theatre where they have been busy since day one. The 2016 season saw lighting designer Paule Constable employ them on the production of ‘Half A Sixpence’, while they were also used on the RSC double bill ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ and ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ lit by Oliver Fenwick, ‘An Enemy of the People’ lit by Mark Henderson, and ‘Ross’ lit by Paul Pyant - all of which featured haze heavily.

TheFans have been less busy. “Our original intention with TheFans was to provide back up in case we needed to direct the haze away from those problem areas around the upper audience levels,” explains Garner-Gibbons. “However, such is the level of controllability of the ATMe units, we have not needed to use TheFans in the back of the auditorium. Instead we have adopted them on stage where they are very portable and efficient in pushing around smoke effects. They did a great job in sending ‘smoke’ out of the crocodile’s mouth in this year’s Christmas show, ‘Peter Pan’.”

Photo (L-R): Laura Howells (Lighting Technician), Eden Thornton (Lighting Technician) and Graham Taylor (Deputy Head of Lighting) on the set of ‘Ross’.

www.mdgfog.com