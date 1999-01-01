Capital Cities plays beneath Elation LED rig at Bowery Ballroom





As part of their fall 2016 tour, American pop duo Capital Cities played a pair of shows at the Bowery Ballroom in New York’s Bowery section of Manhattan, a venue that houses an Elation LED lighting rig. Capital Cities Production Designer Noah Sharp, who also runs lighting for the band, had eight Satura Spot CMY Pro LED moving head spot luminaires, eight Platinum Wash ZFX Pro LED moving head wash lights, and six ACL 360 Bar LED battens at his disposal for the shows, supplied for the Bowery Ballroom install by Christie Lites. All of the fixtures were flown in the air with four each of the Platinum Wash ZFX and Satura Spot fixtures upstage and a further four of each fixture downstage.

www.elationlighting.com