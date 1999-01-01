Anolis LED fixtures illuminate Mall of Africa





Over a thousand Anolis LED lighting fixtures are lighting three major areas of the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa - the result of a collaboration between architectural lighting designer Deryl Jan, European LED manufacturer Anolis and South African distributor DWR Distribution, who also took on the installation of this project.

Mall of Africa opened in 2016 and is the largest single-phase retail experience to be built in Africa to date, covering 550,000 square metres in total with two main shopping levels connecting directly to Waterfall City Park. The Anolis fixtures include 900 x RGBW ArcLine Optic 36s which light the roof above the entranceway and main ground floor level which were specified by Deryl Jan of PPA Lightco. The fixtures were supplied and installed by DWR Distribution, whose team was project managed by Keith Pugin. They worked closely with Deryl Jan.

The three aspects of the Mall currently lit with Anolis are the roof, a selection of trees in the City Park and various other aspects around the park including an underpass which is part of a new road constructed to enable vehicle access to the Mall.

The ArcLine Optic 36s in the roof are powered by 114 x ArcPower 384 Rack Mount drivers located in the ceiling area and run via an MA Lighting GrandMA2 replay unit. Seventy deciduous trees in the City Park are lit by Anolis ArcSource 24 RGBW in-grounds which are run via a Nicolaudie stand-alone DMX controller with on-board astronomical clock that switches on and off according to the daylight hours, which was spec’d by DWR.

The underpass runs below the park and features a long line of concrete central supporting columns. These are transformed from a utilitarian engineering necessity into an architectural feature by 22 x ArcSource 24MC integral lightsources shooting up the sides. Forty ArcLine outdoor Optic 27 POBs (power on-board) are illuminating the nearby cycle track. Along the top of two bridges connecting the park to the Mall are a series of ArcSource 1s lighting the general garden areas.

The DWR core crew in addition to Keith Pugin included Nic Britz and Bruce Reilly with Britz additionally taking on programming of all their parts of the lighting. DimBright were commissioned to assist DWR on the install. Carl du Preez produced numerous drawings, renders and schematics. All working on site had to have additional Work at Height and Rescue certificate training, and some completed level 1 First Aid course, Fire Fighting & Fire Prevention courses. Keith Pugin was also the SHE (Safety Health & Environment) representative who had to be present at all times while they were working. The only access to install the ArcLines in the roof was utilizing three 25 metre reach cherry pickers which were hired by DWR for two months.

(Photos: Peter Hassall/DWR)

www.anolis.eu