Agnes Obel on tour with Robe fixtures





LD Luke Edwards recently toured with the Berlin-based Danish singer, songwriter and keyboardist Agnes Obel. Edwards specified six Robe DL4S LED Profiles and six of the new Spiider LED washbeams as a floor package, which packed down neatly for stowage in the trailer with the backline.

Positioned around Obel and her four piece band on a riser layout created by stage manager Wayne Chapelle, these twelve fixtures provided the bulk of the show lighting, augmented with elements from the different house rigs at each venue.

Two Spiiders and two DL4S Profiles graced the downstage corners of the stage, with four Spiiders along the back behind the risers, together with the other four DL4s dotted around at the rear of the band risers for gobo and silhouette looks. The lights were supplied by Meerhout, Belgium-based rental company Demon.

www.robe.cz