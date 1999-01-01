WorxAudio X2i-P line arrays installed at church in Des Moines

Since its beginning in 1953, Capitol City Church of Des Moines, IA, has expanded to two worship services and eleven Adult Bible Fellowships, along with a Wednesday night ministry. The church offers a wide range of programs for its congregation and recently upgraded their sound reinforcement system. The new setup includes two TrueLine X2i-P compact line array enclosures from the catalog of Greensboro, NC-based WorxAudio Technologies.

Zygo Integrated Solutions of Urbandale, IA, a sound, video, and lighting systems integration company, was contracted to handle the facility upgrade. After meeting with church management to ascertain their requirements, Eric Bishop, CEO and Lead Consultant for the company, elected to deploy two WorxAudio X2i-P line arrays.

“The congregation size is typically in the 300-400 person range, so we wanted a setup that could provide coverage without being visually distracting,” says Bishop. The two WorxAudio X2i-P enclosures are suspended with schedule 40 pipe over the left and right front edges of the stage area. Low frequency support is provided by two ground stacked subwoofers that remain from the previous loudspeaker assortment.

“The original speaker system consisted of a center cluster of five underpowered 12-inch speakers,” Bishop explains. “The layout of the cluster and the coverage pattern of the individual speakers was not adequate for the width of the room, so there were dropouts throughout the space and it was very difficult to understand dialog. The X2s provide more power than the prior system. The two WorxAudio boxes cover every seat in the room, including the sound booth in the balcony.”

www.worxaudio.com