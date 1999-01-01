Turbosound expands Flashline Monitors range

Turbosound introduces two further models to its Flashline Monitors range: the TFX122M-AN and TFX152M-AN. Designed primarily as stage monitors, the Flashline Monitors also accommodate a range of portable speech and music sound reinforcement applications. The two new models join the existing four in the range; the TFM122M and TFM152M switchable passive/bi-amp loudspeakers, and the TFM122M-AN and TFM152M-AN powered loudspeakers.

The new monitors feature 1,100 Watts of peak power from a portable integrated class-D amplifier. Specifically the TFX122M-AN features a carbon fibre loaded 12” ferrite low frequency driver with a titanium dome 1” compression driver. The larger TFX152M-AN features a carbon fibre loaded 15” ferrite low frequency driver with the titanium dome 1” compression driver. Both options provide performance for wedge monitoring with 60’H x 40’V dispersion and can be used for stage monitor, FOH, sidefill and delay line applications.

These models are designed to work individually without a controller and feature an intuitive user interface via LCD display or remote control and Turbosound PC Edit software. Each speaker is powered by Klark Teknik digital signal processing and Class-D amplification. Music’s Ultranet digital audio networking allows for connectivity to mixing consoles and other compatible digital devices, including mixers, I/O stage boxes, powered loudspeakers and personal monitoring systems.

www.turbosound.com