Robert Juliat Merlins at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Citylight S.L., a Madrid-based rental, sales and installation company, boosted its lighting inventory with the purchase of four Robert Juliat Merlin followspots for usage during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid. Citylight positioned the Merlin spots front-of-house in the Feria de Madrid venue to cover the models as they paraded on the catwalk, with throw distances of 30 m to 40 m.

Merlin’s internal frost and other filters enabled soft-edged looks, whilst the shutters focussed the light to contain light spill. Merlin was also put through its paces in following the models along the length of the catwalk. This highlighted Merlin’s zoom capabilities as each unit retained beam control over the whole length of the stage from front to back.

The Merlin followspots were supplied to Citylight by Robert Juliat’s Spanish distributor, Entertainment Equipment Supplies (EES).

