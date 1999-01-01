News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

Neues Live-Entertainment-Konzept beim Famab Award

Neues Live-Entertainment-Konzept beim Famab Award

Für das Live-Entertainment-Konzept der Famab Awards-Verleihung 2016 hat sich White Label Events aus Wuppertal die Unterstützung des Hamburger Artist Relations Managers und Talent Buyers Stefan Lohmann gesichert. „Das Konzept sollte abwechslungsreich und inspirierend sein - Musik, Show, Artistik und Fashion waren wichtige Bestandteile. Wir haben den kompletten Raum eingenommen und bespielt“, so Lohmann.

 

Foto (v.l.n.r.): Stefan Lohmann, Musical Director Felix Neumann und Lenn Kudrjawizki (ARD-„Kroatien-Krimi“-Kommissar und Manager des Berlin Show Orchestra). (Copyright: Ben Pakalski)

 

www.famab.de

www.stefanlohmann.com

www.berlin-show-orchestra.de

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2016 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform