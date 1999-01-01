Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Neues Live-Entertainment-Konzept beim Famab Award
Für das Live-Entertainment-Konzept der Famab Awards-Verleihung 2016 hat sich White Label Events aus Wuppertal die Unterstützung des Hamburger Artist Relations Managers und Talent Buyers Stefan Lohmann gesichert. „Das Konzept sollte abwechslungsreich und inspirierend sein - Musik, Show, Artistik und Fashion waren wichtige Bestandteile. Wir haben den kompletten Raum eingenommen und bespielt“, so Lohmann.
Foto (v.l.n.r.): Stefan Lohmann, Musical Director Felix Neumann und Lenn Kudrjawizki (ARD-„Kroatien-Krimi“-Kommissar und Manager des Berlin Show Orchestra). (Copyright: Ben Pakalski)
