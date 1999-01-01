Midas Pro X installed at Framus & Warwick Concert Hall

Midas’ Pro X console was chosen as the sound engineers’ mixing system of choice at Framus & Warwick Concert Hall, based in the Vogtlandkreis in eastern Germany. Marco Kuhnmunch of Thomann Audio Professionell has been planning the whole venue in detail and has specified the system to meet the demands of a range of technically diverse sounds for a multitude of bands.

The Concert Hall has the Pro X positioned at front of house for 64 analogue inputs and 16 digital I/O, with two DL231 stageboxes routing signals from the stage. Two DL155 stageboxes are running wireless microphones and the AES-EBU connections to the line array amplifiers. To record live shows, a Klark Teknik DN9650 is run.

Marco Kuhnmunch has conducted the CMDU-Training for the engineers at Framus & Warwick Concert Hall. The team of Thomann Audio Professionell as system integrator has designed this solution from the planning stage to the final implementation.

www.midasconsoles.com