Las Lunas Awards illuminated by Robe





The fifteenth edition of the annual Las Lunas Del Auditorio - the Mexican live performance and music industry's most prestigious awards - was staged at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. Once again, the lighting was designed by LD Tiffy (German Castellanos) with over 100 Robe fixtures on the rig, supplied by rental company LED Project. Both are based in Mexico City.

It was Tiffy's ninth year of lighting the event which was broadcast live on four National TV channels Télévisa, Azteca, Channel 22 and Canal Once as well as being streamed live on YouTube. Tiffy worked closely with the rest of the FOH team that included video content director and producer Ivan Trujillo and FOH engineer Rudy Gonzales together with the venue’s head of lighting Jorge Rios who operated the large conventional rig on one console, while Tiffy concentrated on the moving lights and other technology on a separate console as well as calling follow spots. Monitor engineer was Gustavo Zertuche

The stage aesthetic was originated by Salvador Patino and comprised a 5 mm pitch central LED screen flanked by three curved 6 mm screens a side, with two 2.4 mm presenter screens downstage left and right. Further out to the sides to cover the Auditorium were left and right IMAG screens.

Tiffy designed three 5 meter diameter circular trusses to fill the central over-stage void, with a straight back truss and both the front truss and a further back ‘advanced’ truss on the audience side of the proscenium. He chose Robe's BMFL Spots and Pointes as his main workhorses.

Fifteen BMFL Spots were positioned on the circles, the front trusses and the advanced/audience truss. They did all the principal key lighting in addition to highlighting the stage and audience, and their gobos created texturing on a scenic screen that flew in and out masking off the upstage areas during band changeovers.

The 42 x Pointes were distributed around the trussing circles and above the most onstage pair of curved screens, on the front truss and the floor, and used for a wide range of colour and movement effects. For general stage and crowd washing, Tiffy specified 24 x LEDWash 600s, 12 on the circles, six on the front truss and the rest on the audience truss.

The twelve Robe ColorStrobes were all rigged on the audience truss to assist with capturing the substantial audience interaction and animation throughout the event. Six CycFX 8s on the front truss added to the arsenal of available audience luminaires. Another four CycFX 8s acted as footlights in front of the two presenter stages, and the scenic casements behind the presenter LED screens were eight MMX Spots rigged in two clusters of four on the front truss.

All this Robe technology was augmented with around 200 generics, supplied from the house rig, a mix of Moles, PARs and Lekos. Additional Robe fixtures for the backstage press and media centre, green room and the foyer and red carpet areas outside the building were supplied by Robe’s Mexican distributor Vari Internacional.

This included 16 Spikies, plus a combination of MiniPointes, Pointes, MMX Spots and CycFX 8s, together with PicklePATTs for the after-show marquee. The production team from Auditorio Nacional was co-ordinated by Francisco Serrano, producer and director of Lunas del Auditorio, and general manager Salvador Vera Islas.

