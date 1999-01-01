Elation Proteus wins Best Debuting Product Award at 2016 LDI

Elation Professional’s new series of IP-rated moving lights, Proteus, won an LDI Best Debuting Product Award at this year’s LDI trade show in Las Vegas. Recognized for ‘advancing IP weather protection in a quality automated fixture,’ the Best Debuting Product accolade was presented at an awards ceremony on the LDI show floor.

Proteus, which will be available for delivery in early 2017, proved to be the talk of the show with the first two fixtures in the series, the Proteus Beam and Proteus Hybrid, drawing a stream of interest at the Elation LDI booth. They were also featured during live entertainment on the LDI Live Outside stage, where the fixtures featured in an industry party performance by the Swinging Johnsons.

On hand to receive the Best Debuting Product award were Elation Professional Sales Director Eric Loader and ADJ Group President Toby Velazquez.

