Elation fixtures used for Kiiara’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Singer-songwriter Kiiara made her television debut September 15th, 2016 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had a back line of Elation ZCL Series lighting fixtures to support her. Used for backdrop visuals in the form of columns of vertical lighting effects was Elation Professional’s ZCL 360i single beam moving effect light.

Palos Verdes, California-based production and event company Seibo LLC served as Line Producers and General Contractors for the show and supplied the fixtures through sub-contractor BML-Blackbird Theatrical Services. Michael Keeling, Vice President of Entertainment at Seibo, served as Creative Producer/Production Designer on the show with programming done by Brian Spett. Keeling used 36 of the ZCL 360i units for the performance, displayed in vertical array columns.

(Photo: Getty Images)

www.elationlighting.com