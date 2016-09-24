DAS Audio supports opening of National Museum of African American History and Culture

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), located on the National Mall, opened September 24, 2016 in a ceremony led by U.S. President Barack Obama. For the Freedom Sounds show - a concert featuring The Roots, Public Enemy, and Living Colour, that took place as part of the grand opening festivities - loudspeakers from the Aero Series 2 and Road Series catalogs of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio were placed into service.

Audio & Light of Greensboro, NC, an A/V design, installation, and production company, was contracted to handle sound services for the event. Company president Jim Hoyle served as the FOH tech on this show. The DAS Audio equipment included Aero 50, Aero 40A and Aero 20A line arrays, UX-221A powered subwoofers, and Road 12A powered stage monitors.

“Our setup included 24 Aero 50 line array enclosures, flown 12 units each for the left and right hangs,” Hoyle explains. “For low frequency support, we used 36 UX-221A powered subwoofers. These were positioned in stacks of two, positioned just over 3 feet apart on the downstage edge of the stage. The Aero 50 line arrays were provided by Ruben Silva of DBS Sound out of Irwindale, CA.”

“For outfill,” Hoyle continues, “we positioned 16 DAS Aero 20A line array enclosures, with 8 units for each of the two clusters. We also had a delay system, and this consisted of 16 DAS Aero 40A loudspeakers. These were positioned in two hangs of 8 enclosures that were flown on two TMD-560 Guil Towers, which were positioned behind the FOH tower. For frontfill, we deployed 6 DAS Aero 20A boxes, and these were spread evenly across the front of the stage and positioned on top of the subs. Completing the setup, we used 20 of DAS Audio’s Road 12A stage monitors. Roberto Almodovar and Carlos Henao from DAS were both present at this event.”

