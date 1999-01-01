Complete AVL Solutions übernimmt Exklusivvertrieb für GLP in Thailand

Complete AVL Solutions, Anbieter von Audio-, Video- und Lichttechnik mit Sitz in Bangkok, übernimmt fortan den Exklusivvertrieb für Produkte von German Light Products (GLP) in Thailand. „Søren Storm (Sales Director) und Michael Münz (General Manager GLP Asia) kennen wir schon lange und wissen, dass wir alle Unterstützung erhalten, die wir brauchen. Beide haben ein starkes Netzwerk in Thailand, und wir freuen uns sehr, künftig im Team zusammenzuarbeiten“, sagt David Toh, Manager von Complete AVL Solutions. Ab sofort ist die komplette Produktpalette von GLP über Complete AVL Solutions erhältlich.

www.glp.de