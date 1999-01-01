Colour Sound supplies lighting for Tom Odell’s UK tour





Colour Sound Experiment supplied lighting for the UK leg of Tom Odell’s current world tour. Lighting design was created by Jonny Gaskell who has been on-board with the singer/songwriter since April 2016. The tour started earlier in the year and included a festival run, with this leg being the first full on production design tour carrying a full lighting rig for which west London based Colour Sound made some new investments.

The design process started with Tom Odell requesting some frames onstage to give a basic form, so three - outlined with Martin Sceptrons - were the starting point of the design. The largest one in the centre was covered in gauze enabling the cheetah head from the “Wrong Crowd” album artwork to be projected - achieved using a Robe BMFL Blade profile moving light fitted with a custom gobo.

A general lighting aesthetic has evolved based on the interplay between shadows and silhouettes and different angles of light created by fixtures on the floor bringing an additional organic movement. Using the frames as the basic stage architecture, Jonny Gaskell added four columns in between these which were rigged with 24 x ProLights Air6Pix moving battens - 6 per tower - running top to bottom, alternated with 24 x 2-lite Moles. Drop bars from the truss met floor based towers to make it one continuous run of scaff anchored top and bottom.

The front truss was rigged with Robe MMX Spots for key lighting and specials, and the BMFL Blade doing the centre projection was also on this truss, together with four 2-Lites and four Claypaky Stormy LED Strobes. On the mid truss were four each of Robe Pointes, LEDWash 600s, 2-Lites and Stormys, all used for filling the centre stage and lighting the band and riser areas. On the back truss were another six Pointes for multiple effects and six LEDWash 600s for rear washing.

Moving down to the floor package, along the upstage edge were six Pointes filling up the area with low beam looks. Another six Stormys were dotted around plus four half mirror-balls which are a signature Jonny Gaskell visual ‘must-have’. Staying on the deck, downstage left and right were a pair of LEDWash 1200s to catch Odell when he moved away from the piano which was downstage centre, and there were six LEDWash 600s dedicated to creating shadows and silhouettes on the band.

Colour Sound’s crew for the UK leg of the tour was Toby Lovegrove, and working alongside Jonny Gaskell as associate and programmer was Joe Beardmore.

