Black Box Music investiert in GLP

Nachdem Black Box Music im Jahr 2015 alle Impression 90 und 120 RZ gegen den aktuellen Impression X4 durchgetauscht hatte, investierte die Firma in diesem Jahr erneut in Equipment von German Light Products (GLP): Anfang des Jahres wurden die ersten vierzig X4 Bar 20 für die „Muttersprache“-Tournee von Sarah Connor gekauft. Zudem schaffte das Berliner Unternehmen weitere 165 Impression X4 Bar 20 und 84 GT-1 von GLP an.

(Fotos: Olaf Heine/Matthias Matthies)

www.black-box-music.de

www.glp.de