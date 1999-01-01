Arkaos launches MediaMaster Pro 5.0 with MediaHub

Arkaos Pro announces availability of the MediaMaster Pro 5.0 with MediaHub, a professional software solution for the control of real-time video and effects which is specifically designed for desk operators and lighting designers.

MediaMaster Pro 5.0 enhancements offer up to 36 layers to prepare, play and output more visuals and effects (available in Theater and Fixture Mode); text can be synchronised with the new lyric player especially designed for singers, church performances and corporate presentations; enhanced DMX patching over multiple universes and auto-patching feature; new and improved appearance of the user interface.

License upgrades are available from MediaMaster Pro 4.x to MediaMaster Pro 5.0 and from MediaMaster Express 4.x to MediaMaster Express 5.0.

www.arkaos.net