Amplight investiert in Dot2-Pult

Die Amplight Film & TV Service GmbH, ein Unternehmen aus Köln, das sowohl eigene Studioproduktionen anbietet als auch im Verleih aktiv ist, hat in eine Dot2 Core von MA Lighting investiert. In den Bavaria Studios München kam das Pult anschließend für einen großen deutschen Hersteller elektrischer Kleingeräte zum Einsatz, der mit Profis des FC Bayern München einen Clip drehte. Vor Ort wurden 2 x Wireless Solution Micro F-1 Lite G4 Transceiver und 1 x Wireless Solution BlackBox F-2 G4 MK2 Transceiver verwendet.

 

