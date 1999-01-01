Al Mouat

Al Mouat has joined the Adlib Sales team in the company’s Liverpool HQ. This is part of an expansion of Adlib’s Sales division that also includes the recent addition of Harry Brown who will be assisting with all levels of sales support and aftercare.

Al Mouat is from Edinburgh and brings a wealth of practical and political experience as a production, tour and stage manager, which includes knowledge in the minefield of radio frequencies, touring packages and the administration required to co-ordinate these for bands and touring artists.

Mouat will also continue to develop the relationships with Adlib’s key brands, including L-Acoustics, Coda Audio, Soundcraft, DiGiCo, Midas, Yamaha, Sennheiser and Shure on the audio side, and Martin by Harman, Robe Lighting, Claypaky, MA Lighting, Avolites, and Panasonic for lighting and visuals.

